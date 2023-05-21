Bakhmut still in Ukraine’s hands, claims Zelenskyy, refuting Russia’s assertion

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously claimed that the city of Bakhmut remained ‘only in our hearts,’ Ukraine said on Sunday that it was still engaged in combat for control of the area.

When asked whether the city was still in Ukraine’s control after the Russians claimed they had completely taken control of it, Zelenskyy responded, ‘I think no,’ to reporters prior to a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan.

He added: ‘For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.’ Later, Zelenskiy’s press secretary explained that the leader had been addressing a different portion of the query.

Russians claim to have captured Bakhmut, according to a report by Sergii Nykyforov on Facebook. President’s response: ‘I believe no.’

In Ukrainian, he said, ‘In this way, the president denied the capture of Bakhmut.’

If accurate, it would put an end to the war’s bloodiest and longest fight, which lasted for 15 months, in the destroyed eastern Ukrainian city that Russia claimed to have entirely conquered on Saturday.

It’s tragic, Zelenskiy declared. ‘This place has nothing on it.’ The Wagner Group of mercenaries, whose leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed earlier in the day that his soldiers had finally driven the Ukrainians out of the final built-up sector inside the city, spearheaded the attack on the largely flattened city.