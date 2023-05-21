Best home remedies to remove tan

1. Yoghurt and lemon juice: Yoghurt and lemon juice are a good combo for tanning. Apply an equal amount of yoghurt and lemon juice to the affected region. Allow the paste to rest for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cold water. This can help lessen the tan if done on a regular basis.

2. Cucumber and honey: Cucumber and honey can help you get rid of a tan. Mash a cucumber with a spoonful of honey. Allow the paste to settle on the afflicted region for 15-20 minutes. Rinse with cold water and pat dry. Using this solution on a regular basis can help lessen the tan.

3. Papaya and honey: Papaya has skin-lightening effects, while honey is an excellent moisturiser. Mash the papaya with a spoonful of honey. Allow the paste to sit on the afflicted region for 15 minutes. Using cold water, rinse and pat dry. This can assist to eliminate a tan if done on a regular basis.

4. 4. Aloe vera and curd: Aloe vera has skin-healing properties, and curd moisturises the skin. Mix the aloe gel from an aloe vera leaf with two teaspoons of curd. Allow the mixture to sit on the afflicted region for 15 minutes. Rinse with cold water and pat dry.

5. Potato and lemon juice: Potato has inherent bleaching characteristics, while lemon juice can aid in skin lightening. Squeeze out the juice from a potato. Apply it to the affected area after combining it with a spoonful of lemon juice. Allow it to rest for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with cool water