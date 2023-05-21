Bevco instructs outlets to cease accepting phased-out Rs 2,000 notes

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation Ltd (Bevco) has issued a directive to all its outlets, instructing them to immediately stop accepting the withdrawn Rs 2,000 currency notes.

In a circular issued by the Bevco General Manager (Operations) to regional and warehouse managers, it was emphasized that any outlet found accepting Rs 2,000 currency notes would hold the regional manager responsible. This decision aligns with the recent statement from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directing all banks to cease circulation of Rs 2,000 notes. It should be noted, however, that the existing Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation will retain their value. Individuals can either deposit these notes into their bank accounts or exchange them by September 30.