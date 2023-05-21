Bhavnagar, Gujarat’s royal city celebrates its 300th anniversary

Bhavnagar, a historic city noted for its beautiful palaces and distinctive architectural structures such as a marble-made monument of love created by a monarch in honour of his queen, has celebrated its 300th anniversary. Three days of celebrations were recently conducted to honour the tercentenary of the city, which was founded in 1723 by Maharaja Bhavsinhji I of the Gohil dynasty, the heritage of which lives on in public structures and institutions built during its reign. Brijeshwari Gohil, a descendant of Bhavnagar’s former royal line, claims that Bhavnagar State was the first princely state to accede to the Union of India soon after Independence. The city, located in an eponymous district in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region, is around 170 km from Ahmedabad and has various tourist attractions. As Bhavnagar celebrates its 300th anniversary, Gohil speaks about the legacy of her royal ancestors, who built the city over more than two centuries, erecting magnificent public buildings, grand parks and railways, and raising a monument in white marble that draws symbolic parallels with Agra’s Taj Mahal. It’s a glorious occasion and a time to pause and reflect on how much of Bhavnagar’s heritage has survived in the face of rapid urbanisation. It’s also a chance to recognise the achievements made by the kings of Bhavnagar since the city’s founding in 1723 and include preservation in our future plans, she said.