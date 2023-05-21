Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visits Kejriwal’s home as part of ‘Opposition Jodo’ mission

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, arrived at the residence of his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, ahead of a meeting to develop greater opposition unity against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Janata Dal United (JDU) leader is joined by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, as well as party heavyweights Manoj Jha, Lalan Singh, and Sanjay Jha.

The meeting between the leader of the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the leader of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Kejriwal’s apartment on Flag Staff Road in Delhi.

The meeting comes barely one day after Kejriwal stated that he would contact opposition parties on the Centre’s National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) ordinance. According to insiders, he would likely discuss the matter with Nitish Kumar during the meeting. The ordinance was considered ‘blissfully ignorant of the law’ by the Delhi government.

Aditya Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, also met Kejriwal at his residence in the national capital last week. The latter resorted to Twitter to publish a snapshot of the encounter, claiming that they discussed ‘current political developments’ in the country.

The decision comes amid widespread anticipation that the major national opposition parties will form a coalition against the BJP in next year’s elections.

Last month, the leaders of the JD(U) and AAP, two of the country’s major opposition parties, met with Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. During a press conference last month, Nitish also spoke out in support of his Delhi counterpart on the CBI summons.