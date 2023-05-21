Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,040 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price surged Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold held steady at $1,959.15 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,961.70. The precious metal is set for a 2.6% weekly drop – its biggest fall since February. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.53 per ounce, platinum added 0.2% to $1,050.94, palladium climbed 1% to $1,467.38.