Contagious lumpy skin disease detected in three districts of Sikkim

According to an official statement on Saturday, cattle in three districts of Sikkim have been found to have the contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD). According to P Senthil Kumar, secretary of animal husbandry and veterinary services, samples from the districts of Soreng, Pakyong, and Namchi sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal tested positive for the disease.He said that numerous actions were being taken by the government to control the illness.

Until further notice, he stated, admission of dairy cows from outside the state is restricted. According to Kumar, only bullocks and buffalo bullocks intended for immediate meat slaughter were permitted. All dairy farmers were urged to contact the closest veterinary facility or dispensary for immunisation, he said, and vaccinations for healthy cows had already begun.