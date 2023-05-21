Delicious Semolina Unniyappam Recipe: A South Indian Sweet Delight!

Semolina Unniyappam is a delicious South Indian sweet snack that is popularly made during festivals and special occasions. This mouthwatering treat features a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior. Made with semolina (also known as rava or sooji), jaggery, ripe bananas, and aromatic spices, Semolina Unniyappam is a delightful combination of flavors and textures. It is traditionally cooked in a special Unniyappam pan, but can also be prepared in a regular appe/paniyaram pan. Let’s dive into the recipe and enjoy the delightful Semolina Unniyappam!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup semolina (rava or sooji)

– 1 ripe banana, mashed

– 1/2 cup grated jaggery

– 1/4 cup grated coconut

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– A pinch of salt

– Ghee or oil, for frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine semolina, mashed banana, grated jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix well to form a thick batter. Let the batter rest for about 15-20 minutes to allow the semolina to absorb the flavors.

2. Heat the Unniyappam pan or appe/paniyaram pan on medium heat. Add a few drops of ghee or oil into each cavity of the pan.

3. Once the pan is heated, spoon the semolina batter into each cavity, filling them up to 3/4th of the way.

4. Cook on medium-low heat until the bottom side turns golden brown and crispy. Flip each Unniyappam using a wooden skewer or spoon and cook the other side until evenly browned.

5. Remove the cooked Semolina Unniyappam from the pan and drain on a paper towel to remove excess oil or ghee. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.

6. Serve the Semolina Unniyappam warm and enjoy its delightful texture and flavors. It can be enjoyed as a snack or as a sweet treat during festivals or special occasions.

Note: You can add additional ingredients like chopped nuts, raisins, or cardamom powder for extra flavor and texture variation. Adjust the sweetness level by adding more or less jaggery according to your preference.

Now that you have the recipe for Semolina Unniyappam, it’s time to treat yourself and your loved ones to this delectable South Indian snack. Enjoy the crispy exterior, soft interior, and the enticing aroma of this traditional delight!