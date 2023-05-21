During indiscriminate firing in Patna, 7-year-old girl killed, 5 injured

On Saturday, a seven-year-old child was killed in a shooting at the Futani market in Patna’s Danapur Diyana area. According to authorities, five additional people were injured in the incident. The police have detained one guy so far and are undertaking raids to apprehend the other.

According to authorities, the event happened late at night during a wedding procession in the region. The accused, who are the bride’s neighbours, opened fire on the throng during the procession. The deceased attended the ceremony as a guest. The victim died on the spot after being shot, but five others were hurt. They were brought to Danapur Hospital for medical attention.

The authorities have not yet determined the reason for the attack. Budhan Rai has been recognised as one of the suspects. Following the event, the police apprehended him. Anil Sah, the second accused, managed to flee the scene and is presently on the run.

Speaking about the incident, Danapur SP Abhinav Dhiman said, ‘Two men fired indiscriminately during a wedding procession on Saturday night here in the Futani market area. A minor girl, Shivani Kumari, died of gunshot, and five others were injured. An FIR has been lodged against 2 people. One accused, Budhan Rai, has been arrested and a search is underway to arrest the other. We are also trying to recover the weapon,’ he said, adding that the injured are in a stable condition.