Easy recipe for banana paniyaram

Banana Appams or banana paniyaram are a traditional South Indian festive treat. You should use a special appam pan to make these treats.

Ingredients of Banana Appam:

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1 cup rice flour

1/2 cup jaggery,

1/4 cup freshly grated coconut

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

Pinch of salt

Water, as needed

Oil, for frying

How to Make Banana Appam:

1.In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed bananas, rice flour, grated jaggery, grated coconut, cardamom powder, and a pinch of salt. Mix well to form a smooth batter.

2.Add water gradually to the batter, while stirring continuously, to achieve a slightly thick consistency.

3.Heat oil in a non-stick appam pan or a frying pan over medium heat.

4.Pour a spoonful of the batter into each of the appam molds, filling them about 3/4th full.

5.Fry the appams until the edges turn golden brown and crispy. Flip the appams and fry the other side until golden brown.

6.Remove the appams from the pan and place them on a paper towel to remove excess oil.

7. Repeat the process with the remaining batter.