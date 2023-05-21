G20 delegates’ Kashmir plan revised after 26/11-style terrorist plot discovered

According to sources, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir made last-minute changes to the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) conference itinerary due to security concerns, believing terrorist organisations conspired to repeat the 26/11-style attack during the G20 in Gulmarg at the request of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.

The modifications were made in response to revelations made by an imprisoned over-ground worker (OGW) who worked in a premium hotel. Security has also been increased around the G20 location. Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police issued a public warning about strange international phone numbers that are purportedly being used to propagate disinformation about the G20 conference in the Valley.

OGWs are persons that provide terrorists with logistical support, finance, shelter, and other infrastructure that allows armed groups and insurgency movements in Jammu and Kashmir to operate, such as Hizb-ul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Muhammad.

Farooq Ahmad Wani was arrested by security agents in the last week of April as part of a crackdown ahead of the G-20 summit.

Wani, a resident of Haigam Sopore in Baramulla, used to work as a driver at a well-known five-star hotel in Gulmarg. According to sources, he was an OGW with terror organisations and had direct touch with ISI officers across the border.

During questioning, Wani confessed that the terrorists intended to enter the hotel and target the guests, including international dignitaries, in the same way that terrorists opened fire and grabbed hostages at the Taj Hotel during the Mumbai attack.

According to sources, the terrorists are planning to target two to three locations at the same time during the G20 conference in Kashmir.

As a result, all movements in Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, are being tracked by CCTV and drones, according to the sources.