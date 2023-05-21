Haryana Police raids several villages in Nuh to arrested 12’most-wanted’ criminals

Haryana Police launched repeated searches in Nuh villages to apprehend 12 ‘most-wanted’ criminals, but no one was apprehended, police said on Saturday.

According to them, the special operation was carried out on Friday.

According to Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla, ‘the raids were conducted in three villages each in the Punhana police station area and the Ferozepur Jhirka police station area.’

He went on to say that two raids were carried out in the Bichhor police station area, two in the Tauru police station area, and one in the Rojka Meo police station area and one in the Nagina police station region.

He claimed that these were the locations ‘where the most wanted criminals had to be apprehended.’

‘Our police personnel were ready to deal with any situation but no one was found at their homes and places while teams seized some important documents from their homes during the search. The most-wanted criminals will be arrested soon,’ Singla said.