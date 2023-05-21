International visa racket busted by Delhi police crime branch, 4 arrested

The Delhi police crime section broke an international visa scheme and nabbed four people. The accused were involved in illegal means of transporting individuals abroad. Police successfully collected 80 passports from various nations, as well as a considerable number of counterfeit and incriminating documents, stamps, and laptop computers.

Girish Bhandari, Himanshu Mehta, Gagan Sharma, and Ramesh Arya are the accused.

The raid took conducted in Prem Nagar and Tilak Nagar in Delhi, and the four suspects were arrested with many passports, incriminating documents, currency, counterfeit bank statements, and letterheads from various firms and companies.

The accused were running their criminal conspiracy in Delhi under the guise of a tour and travel company. Their sub-agents used to get people to send them abroad. For a Schengen Visa, they demanded a minimum of Rs 6 lakh.

The syndicate charged individuals around 27 lakh for illegal entry into the United States over the Mexican border. The sub-agents obtained victims’ original passports and bank information, which they then passed on to the syndicate’s members in Delhi. Following that, the accused in Delhi faked a series of documents, including bank statements and bogus income tax returns (ITRs), with the assistance of advanced computer applications and editing software.

They then process the visa based on these falsified and fabricated documents. After obtaining tourist permits, accused individuals would demand additional fees to victims in order to enable boarding.