Know how to avoid food contamination during summer

Food contamination is the presence of harmful substances or microorganisms in food that can cause illness or injury. Contaminated food can cause a range of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and even death.

During summer, food contamination increases. Warm temperatures can cause bacteria to grow and multiply rapidly. This can happen both during the production and storage of food.

Tips to help you prevent food contamination during hot summer months:

1. Wash your hands frequently: Wash your hands regularly before and after handling food. This helps to remove harmful bacteria from your hands and reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

2. Keep raw foods separate: It is important to keep raw meats, poultry, and seafood separate from other foods to prevent cross-contamination. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw and cooked foods.

3. Cook foods to the proper temperature: Cooking food to the proper temperature can help kill harmful bacteria that may be present.

4. Chill foods quickly: It is important to keep perishable foods like meat, dairy, and eggs refrigerated or on ice. Be sure to chill foods quickly after cooking to prevent bacteria from growing.

5. Keep your kitchen clean: Keeping your kitchen clean is essential for preventing food contamination.

6. Use safe water sources: Use safe water for cooking.

7. Store food properly: Be sure to store food properly in the refrigerator or freezer.

8. Don’t leave food out for too long: Never leave food at room temperature for a long time. Bacteria can quickly grow on food that has been left out for too long.