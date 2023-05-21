Know how to have a healthy sex life

Healthy sex life is the foundation of a healthy and successful relationship. Healthy sex life requires constant communication, intimate moments and attraction. This will keep a couple’s emotional, mental and physical feelings intact.

Sexual self-confidence is the most important thing to boost up your sex life. Being flexible can enhance your sex life. Try stretching after your workouts or incorporate a little yoga into your routine.

For a healthy sexual life, it is important that you are fully relaxed. A sound sleep of 7 – 8 hours is vital for your body to be energised and active. Before having sex, establish a committed relationship that allows trust and open communication.

Avoid eating junk food, fast food, soda, colas and processed sugar. Healthy fruits, veggies, grains etc. will make you feel better and more energetic.