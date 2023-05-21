Modi & Sunak Hold Talks, Review Bilateral Ties in UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart, Rishi Sunak, convened for a productive meeting in Hiroshima during the G7 summit. The leaders extensively discussed enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including trade, innovation, and science.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK was reviewed, with particular emphasis on the progress made in the free trade agreement negotiations. They also pledged to strengthen collaboration in trade, investment, technology, education, and people-to-people relations. Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation of hosting Sunak in New Delhi for the upcoming G-20 Summit. The negotiations for an FTA, aiming to boost the estimated £34 billion bilateral trading relationship, have been ongoing since early last year. Notably, the leaders warmly embraced before commencing their discussions.