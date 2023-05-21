Opposition Leader VD Satheesan supports bishops’ worry over wildlife attacks

Opposition leader V D Satheesan defended the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) for expressing concerns about human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala. He emphasized that the people living in affected areas face unimaginable anxiety and sufferings, with their livelihoods and lives at risk. Satheesan highlighted the forest department’s inaction and criticized Minister Saseendran for failing to address the ongoing conflict.

He mentioned the previous government’s initiatives under UDF and accused the present government of not continuing such projects. The KCBC had called for the government to protect people’s lives as it does with wild animals. In response to Minister Saseendran’s criticism, the KCBC stated that expressing concerns should not be seen as provocation.