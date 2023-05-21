PM Modi to inaugurate New Parliament building on May 28

On May 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly completed Parliament building. The building’s construction is complete, and it represents the spirit of self-reliance in India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat), according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Thursday. Speaker Om Birla met with Modi on Thursday to invite him to the inauguration of the New Parliament Building, which can house 888 Lok Sabha members. The existing edifice can accommodate 543 Lok Sabha members and 250 Rajya Sabha members.

With future needs in mind, plans have been made for a meeting of 888 Lok Sabha members and 384 Rajya Sabha members in the newly constructed facility. The Lok Sabha chamber will host the joint session of both Houses. The current Parliament building was finished in 1927. According to the current requirements, there was a lack of space in this building. There was also a lack of convenient arrangements for MPs to sit in both Houses, which hampered the effectiveness of the Members’ job. Given the lack of room and the property’s dilapidated status, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha approved resolutions requesting the government to create a new Parliament building. As a result, Modi lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building on December 10, 2020.