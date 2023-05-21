Recipe for Soya Chunks Stir Fry

INGREDIENTS

· Soya Chunks-2 Cups · Chili Powder-1/2 Teaspoon · Garam Masala-1/2 Teaspoon · Garlic Powder-1/2 Teaspoon · Salt-1/2 Teaspoon · Red Onion Diced-1 Medium · Garlic Minced-3 Cloves · Water-3/4 Cup · Tomato Puree-1/2 Cup · Coriander Powder-1 Teaspoon · Garam Masala-3/4 Teaspoon · Chili Powder-1/2 Teaspoon

PREPARATION

1. Soak soya chunks in boiling water for 10 minutes to allow them to expand. 2. Drain the hot water and rinse well with cold water. Excess water should be squeezed out.

3. Place the chunks in a bowl and season with chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Toss thoroughly and set aside.

4. In a skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of oil. Once hot, add the diced onion and cook for 3-4 minutes. Then add the garlic and continue to cook for another minute.

5. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for about 10 minutes.

6. Finally, add your soya chunks and stir well. Cook for a few minutes, or until the mixture is dry.