SalamAir announces flights to 3 new destinations

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir announced flights to new cities. The airline will operate flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, and Rize in Türkiye, starting in June and July 2023.

SalamAir is currently operating flights to 38 local and international destinations, including Sohar, Salalah, Duqm, Masirah, GCC countries, and a number of Arab, Asian and European countries. The air carrier will receive 3 new Airbus A321 aircraft during the next 2 months, and 3 other aircraft by the end of this year. This will bring the number of the company’s fleet to 17 aircraft.