TDB issues circular prohibiting RSS mass drills at temples

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has reaffirmed its stance on the prohibition of RSS branches (shakhas) and mass drills on temple premises. This fresh order comes after the board observed the continued presence of RSS branches operating within temple grounds, despite the ban imposed in 2021.

In the circular issued by the TDB secretary, it states, “The board has banned all practices other than those related to the rituals and ceremonies of the temple… Use of temple properties and assets have also been banned for holding mass drills via the order dated 30-03-2021.” The notice further emphasizes that temple authorities failing to comply with these instructions will face severe disciplinary action.