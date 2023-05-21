Tigress translocated from Corbett Tiger Reserve released to Rajaji Tiger Reserve. On Saturday, a tigress recently relocated from the forest area of Corbett Tiger Reserve was released from its enclosure in the Motichur forest area of Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand. In the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, the large cat was let go. Dhami described it as a watershed moment in the restoration of ecological and economic equilibrium, and stated that attempts are being made to make this area a tourism hub. Continuous work is being done to maintain a balance between ecology and economy, as well as environmental protection, he stated.