Two men drug, assault, and blackmail youth in Kalamassery in a horrific crime.

Two men apprehended in Kalamassery for the sexual assault and robbery of a young man, as the disturbing incident unfolds. Shijin P Shaji (21) from Pathanamthitta and Anees Babu MT (24) from Palakkad allegedly drugged and raped the victim, capturing the act on video and then demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

Shijin, employed at a local hotel, and Anees, a repeat offender involved in drug sales and vehicle theft, now face legal consequences. The perpetrators forcefully entered the survivor’s residence, attacking him, but the police managed to recover the survivor’s belongings—laptop, mobile phone, and wallet—from the accused. Both have been remanded while investigations continue.