Dubai: A member of UAE royal family has passed away on today. Sheikh Muhammad bin Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi, son of Sheikh Omar bin Saqr Al Qasimi passed away today.

The funeral prayer will be held today, Sunday, after the Al Dhuhr prayer, at the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Khaimah. Condolences will be accepted in the Hospitality Council in Khuzam for three days.