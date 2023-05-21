University to press charges after councillor impersonates at Kattakada college

The alleged university union councillor impersonation incident at Christian College, Kattakkada has sparked outrage within the Kerala University syndicate. In response, the syndicate has decided to take legal action and has called for the suspension or dismissal of the principal who facilitated this illegal act.

The university registrar will be filing a criminal case against Dr G J Shaiju, the principal-in-charge, and A Visakh, an SFI leader and student at the college. It was revealed that Visakh’s name was falsely presented as the university union councillor (UUC) from the college, replacing the actual winner of the union elections, Anakha.

During the syndicate meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, it was concluded that the principal’s support for the SFI’s impersonation attempt, along with the forgery of documents, has brought disgrace to the university. The VC stated, “We will urge the college management to take action by either suspending or dismissing him. Failure to do so may result in the cancellation of the college’s affiliation.”

These decisive actions demonstrate the university’s commitment to upholding integrity and addressing any attempts to undermine the democratic process within its institutions.