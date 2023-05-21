World Table Tennis Championships 2023: India’s Sathiyan-Manika duo, Sreeja enter second round

Durban: In table tennis, the Indian mixed doubles pair of G. Sathiyan and Manika Batra entered the second round of the World table tennis championships in Durban. The Indian pair seeded fourth defeated Luka Mladenovic and Xia Lian Ni of Luxembourg by ‘ 9-11, 11-8, 14-16, 11-7, 11-6’.

The women’s doubles pair of Manika Batra and Archana Kamath also advanced the second round. The Indian pair defeated Emily Quan – Yishiua Lin of USA by ‘10-12, 11-2, 11-9, 11-5’.

In the women’s singles first round, India’s Sreeja Akula defeated higher-ranked Nicole Arlia of Italy by ‘11-6, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5’. However, Manush Shah and Sutirtha Mukherjee lost in the singles.

India’s top singles stars, G. Sathiyan, Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will play their matches on Sunday.

The event will end on the 28th of May. Around 600 athletes will be participating in five events – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles. There are 11 players in the Indian table tennis team.