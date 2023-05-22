Angry Bihar police officer shoots bride in beauty shop

It was an unrequited love incident that descended into violence.

A Bihar police officer shot the 26-year-old woman in a beauty salon in Munger, Bihar, hours before her wedding, out of rage over her refusal. She is no longer in danger.

The incident happened on Sunday when the officer, Aman Kumar, stormed inside the beauty parlour where Apoorva Kumari was receiving bridal makeup application. She was going to get married at night.

He got into a frenzy when he spotted her getting ready for the big event and started shooting at her. Her left shoulder and right half of her chest were lightly wounded by a gunshot.

The constable attempted suicide by placing the gun on his temple and shot himself after firing at the woman. But he was unable to do so because his fear caused him to drop the weapon.

An employee of the parlour briefly overpowered him while he was running away from the scene. But he got away and disappeared into thin air. The beauty salon’s CCTV cameras captured every moment of the incident.

The woman was taken urgently to a hospital and is now safe.

‘The critical areas of her body were unaffected by the bullet. She’s no longer in danger. She has received first assistance,’ according to PM Sahay, a representative of Sadar Hospital in Munger.

The culprit is a Bihar police constable assigned to Patna, according to Rajesh Kumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Munger.

‘He lives in the village of Maheshpur. His arrest is being sought after. He would be arrested shortly,’ the DSP promised.