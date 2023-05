Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60,307 per 10 gram, down Rs 72 or 0.12%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 391 at Rs 72,930 per kg.

Also Read: Patanjali gets legal notice for alleged use of non-veg item

Globally, the yellow metal prices edged up on Monday. Price of spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,978.06 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,979.40.