Couple Assaulted by Gang of Five During Movie Night in Kozhikode

A horrifying incident unfolded in Kozhikode on Sunday night as a young couple became the victims of a brutal attack by a group of five men. The assault took place after the husband, Ashwin, confronted the men for harassing his wife through eve teasing. Recounting the incident, Ashwin revealed, “The incident happened at around 10 pm.

My wife and I were on the way to have dinner after watching a movie. At the time, five men followed us on two scooters. They followed us and teased us with a song. When a youth winked at my wife, I questioned him. Following this, one of the men attacked me. They also verbally abused us.” Shockingly, the assailants targeted the couple without any apparent provocation, leaving Ashwin perplexed about their motives. Despite immediately reporting the incident to the police and providing them with the registration numbers of the vehicles involved, no action has been taken so far, leaving the couple in distress and seeking justice.