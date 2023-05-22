Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Monday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency fell to 82.80 in initial trade, registering a decline of 13 paise over its last close. On Friday, the Indian rupee settled at 82.67 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14% to 103.04. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 113.46 crore. Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves jumped $3.553 billion to $99.529 billion for the week ended May 12.