IIFA Awards: Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award for Kamal Haasan

At the next IIFA Weekend and Awards, veteran actor Kamal Haasan will receive the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema honour. The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will also honour fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor pair Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza at the award event, which will take place on May 26 and 27 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.Haasan, a multi-hyphenate film figure who has worked across industries in India, expressed excitement about the 2023 IIFA Awards.

I am extremely honoured and grateful to have been a part of many IIFAs; they do an excellent job of promoting Indian cinema around the world, and this time I am being honoured at IIFA 2023 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. I’m thrilled to be there, Haasan said in a statement. Deshmukh and D’Souza will be recognised for their Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema. D’Souza produced “Ved” last year, a romantic drama starring Deshmukh. Deshmukh made his directorial debut with the picture. It was the year’s highest-grossing Marathi film and the third-highest Marathi grosser of all time.