In Bijapur’s Maoist attack, two CRPF commandos injured

Two constables from the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) squad were shot during an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-infested Bijapur district on Sunday night. According to the police, both jawans are safe. The incident occurred as security officers were looking for an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).This year, IED bombings have killed 12 security officers, including 10 in a single strike in Dantewada. Another four jawans were severely injured in an IED detonation. Last year, Maoists killed 10 jawans and 33 civilians, the lowest fatality rate in a year in the last two decades, but Maoists have increased their attacks in the election year, killing 18 jawans and 15 civilians in the first four months of this year.The clash between armed Maoists from the banned Communist Party of India (Maoists) and security forces on Sunday took place around 8 p.m. somewhere between the Pusnar and Hiroli villages under the authority of the Gangaloor police station. A joint team of security forces comprised of the state police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the central force’s CoBRA had arrived on the scene to execute an anti-Maoist operation. The operation was carried out in response to a particular tip-off concerning the presence of Maoists in the region laying IEDs. The Maoists ambushed the crew while they were looking for the IED. Nakul and Mohamed Shahid, both constables, were shot.