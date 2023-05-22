iQoo launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: iQoo launched new 5G smartphone named ‘iQoo Z7s 5G’ in the Indian markets. The smartphone is the latest addition to the iQoo Z7 series. The newest Z-series smartphone is offered in two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB, both paired with 128GB of inbuilt storage. The base iQoo Z7s 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB variant is marked at Rs. 19,999. The handset is available for purchase on the official iQoo website and through Amazon. The new device is offered in two colours – Norway Blue and Pacific Night.

The dual nano SIMs smartphones runs on Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Also Read: Samsung launches Galaxy A14 in India: Price, specifications

The device comes with a dual rear camera unit- 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery unit.