Kerala welcomes Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for a two-day visit

On his two-day visit to Kerala, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived on Sunday and spent the evening at the state’s well-known Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and State Transport Minister Antony Raju met Dhankar at the Air Force Station at Shangumugham’s technical area. He then looked over a Guard of Honour before going to the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple.

Dhankar made prayers to Lord Vishnu at the temple while dressed in traditional Kerala clothing of ‘kasavu mundu’ and ‘neriyathu,’ and was then awarded with a memento by the officials. His wife accompanied him.On Monday, the Vice President will kick off the Legislative Assembly’s silver jubilee celebrations in the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge. Following that, he will go to the state’s Kannur district and visit the Naval Academy at Ezhimala.