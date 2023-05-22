Know the solutions for pain during sex

Pain during sex is a problem to many couples.As per Dr. Shari Lawson, Department of General Obstetrics and Gynecology at Johns Hopkins Hospital, painful intercourse can be felt externally or internally in the vagina, uterus, or pelvis. Factors such as underlying medical conditions or infections can cause painful sex.

The main reasons for painful sex are the following:

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs): About 20 million STIs cases are reported in the US each year. STDs can cause pain during sex.

Genital herpes: Blisters and sores caused by herpes can cause pain.Vaginitis: Vaginitis refers to inflammation of the vagina. In particular, bacterial or yeast overgrowth in the vagina can cause irritation, discharge, and itching. According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 75% of women experience vaginitis.

Inadequate foreplay during sex, infection, and urinary tract infections can all cause pain during sex.

Also Read: Know health benefits of eating watermelon during pregnancy

A changed of position in case of a tipped uterus, may allow the uterus to move away resulting in a more comfortable intercourse. In case of infections medications may be given either orally or as vaginal pessaries.

If the problem is caused by insufficient lubrication of the vagina, a cream or jelly may be used to reduce the pain. Relaxation exercises may help regain control over vaginal muscles. This may help in reducing pain during sexual intercourse.

If the vagina is thin and inflamed, estrogen creams can help the vaginal skin regain thickness and elasticity. If you have an STD or bacterial vaginosis, antibiotics often clear up the infection within two weeks.