Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Martin Scorsese’s filmmaking ‘ferocity’ at Cannes 2023

At the Cannes Film Festival, Leonardo DiCaprio praised Martin Scorsese’s unwavering dedication to filmmaking, while their collaborative effort, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” received rave reviews. The film, an epic crime drama set in the 1920s among the oil-rich Osage Indians, was lauded by critics as “searing,” a “triumph,” and a “masterpiece.” The premiere of the highly anticipated movie was the hottest ticket at the festival.

Based on a non-fiction bestseller, the story follows DiCaprio’s character, a man of weak resolve who enters into marriage with a wealthy Osage woman, only to become entangled in the dangerous machinations of his uncle, portrayed by Robert De Niro, another frequent collaborator of Scorsese.

DiCaprio described the three-and-a-half-hour film as “a reckoning with our past” and expressed his admiration for Scorsese, commending the 80-year-old director’s tenacity and fearlessness in portraying the truth, no matter how ugly. DiCaprio regarded Scorsese’s approach as masterful.

In an interview with AFP, Scorsese revealed that he had chosen to place the film in an out-of-competition slot rather than compete for the prestigious Palme d’Or award, stating that it was time for other filmmakers to be recognized. Reflecting on his past triumph at Cannes when he won the Palme d’Or in 1976 for “Taxi Driver,” Scorsese emphasized that while he appreciates the accolades, he now prioritizes time, energy, and inspiration as the most important factors in his work.

Shortly after the premiere of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the spotlight shifted to another film, “Firebrand,” featuring Jude Law in the role of King Henry VIII of England from the 16th century. Alicia Vikander co-stars as Catherine Parr, the monarch’s sixth and final wife. Early reviews of the film were largely positive, particularly praising Law’s portrayal of an “obese and oozy” Henry VIII, with The Guardian noting that the British actor “outrageously steals every scene.” The Hollywood Reporter also commended the film for providing a substantial leading role for Vikander, which she enthusiastically embraced.