Low-intensity earthquake hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 27.05 and a longitude of 97.04 and occurred at a depth of 14 km.

No casualties or damage has been reported yet.