Low-intensity earthquake hits Myanmar

May 22, 2023, 02:22 pm IST

Naypyidaw: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on Monday.  According to the  National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 27.05 and a longitude of 97.04 and occurred at a depth of 14 km.

No casualties or damage has been reported yet.

