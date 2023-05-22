Low-intensity earthquake hits Myanmar

Naypyidaw: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Myanmar on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located at a latitude of 27.05 and a longitude of 97.04 and occurred at a depth of 14 km.
No casualties or damage has been reported yet.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Myanmar today at 8:15 am: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/3URPSdvmeF
— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
