Miley Cyrus reveals that she doesn’t like to be a part of concerts and performing in front of large audiences

If you happen to be a fan of Miley Cyrus and haven’t had the chance to attend one of her concerts, you might have to scratch that off your to-do list. The singer recently disclosed that she no longer enjoys being part of concerts and performing in front of large audiences. As she prepares for the release of her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley has no plans to embark on tours in the future.

During an interview for British Vogue’s cover story, Miley expressed uncertainty about her future in touring. She reflected on her last headline arena show in 2014 and questioned whether she wanted to dedicate her life to pleasing others. Miley pondered, “Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

She went on to explain that performing for hundreds of thousands of people lacks connection and safety, emphasizing how isolating it feels to be alone even when surrounded by a massive audience. However, Miley does find joy in performing for her close friends and loved ones, preferring the intimate setting of familiar faces.

Currently, Miley is focused on making music and prioritizing her own happiness. She has dedicated her life to finding personal fulfillment in her artistic endeavors.

While Miley embarked on a major tour, The Bangerz tour, in 2014, which included shows across various continents, she has since shifted to smaller-scale tours. These include the Milky Milky Milk Tour in 2015, consisting of only eight performances, and the Attention Tour in 2022, which featured five shows predominantly at music festivals.

Miley Cyrus recently released her studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, in March. The album gained notable attention for its lead single, “Flowers,” which was released prior to the album’s debut. The song quickly became a hit and marked Miley’s first chart-topping track in nearly ten years. Its lyrics provide a close look into Miley’s past relationship with her ex-partner, Liam Hemsworth.