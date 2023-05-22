Miley Cyrus says that she thinks her success is ‘seasonal’ during candid chat with British Vogue

Miley Cyrus maintains a realistic perspective on success. The 30-year-old singer’s eighth album, “Endless Summer Vacation,” featured the hit single “Flowers,” which achieved remarkable streaming records and topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, becoming her second chart-topping song.

During an open conversation with British Vogue, Miley revealed her awareness that such moments are fleeting. She recalled a moment at the Sunset Club in The West Hollywood Edition hotel when she was informed that “Flowers” had reached number one on the charts. Miley, who leads a sober lifestyle, explained that she doesn’t drink but still celebrates. Lil Nas X approached her in the club late at night and asked if she was anxious about the song’s success. Miley responded by saying that although she may be at the top now, another song will take its place soon. She emphasized the cyclical nature of success, recognizing that everything is temporary.

Miley expressed her commitment to staying “honest” about her circumstances. Despite headlines proclaiming it as her moment, she sees it as just that—a moment that will eventually come to an end. She views this perspective as neither pessimistic nor negative; rather, it is an honest acknowledgment of the impermanence of fame. Miley even stated that she prefers it that way, as she doesn’t like to stay in the spotlight for too long.

Notably, when “Endless Summer Vacation” was released, Miley was not in Los Angeles and didn’t have her phone with her. She relied on her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, to inform her about the album’s success. Miley mentioned that the specific chart position was not important to her because it wouldn’t have changed anything. She highlighted her indifference to external opinions, noting that someone could suggest different outcomes based on certain actions, but she had learned from past experiences that pursuing success at any cost doesn’t bring true fulfillment.

Miley’s reflections on her career and fame indicate a grounded perspective, focusing on the transient nature of success and valuing honesty and personal satisfaction over constant external validation.