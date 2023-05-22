Number of active Covid cases in the country dropped to 7623

According to data released on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India registered 473 new coronavirus infections, while the number of current cases fell to 7,623. The death toll has risen to 5,31,839, with seven deaths, including one fatality, confirmed by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The total value of the Covid case was 4.49 crore (4,49,86,934). According to the government, active cases now account for 0.02 percent of total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80 percent. The number of persons who have recovered from the sickness has risen to 4,44,47,472, with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the country has received 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccinations as part of the state-wide vaccination drive.