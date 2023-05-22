According to an official document, the Odisha cabinet will induct new ministers on Monday, with Governor Ganeshi Lal delivering the oath during a ceremony at the Lok Seva Bhavan. According to sources, Bhanjanagar MLA Bikram Keshari Arukha, who resigned as speaker of the assembly last week, received a phone call from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to take oath as a minister. Patnaik also called Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak and Bangiriposi MLA Sudam Marandi for the ceremony, they said.

The governor returned to Bhubaneswar on Sunday, a day ahead of schedule, after a private visit to his home state of Haryana.According to the invitation extended to the press, including PTI, the ceremony would take place at the Lok Seva Bhawan’s convention centre in Bhubaneswar at 9.50 a.m.Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of School and Mass Education, and Srikant Sahu, Minister of Labour, both resigned last week. There was also no replacement for Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was killed in January. Odisha’s Council of Ministers can have up to 22 members, including the chief minister, but only has 19 at the moment.Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick has been granted additional responsibility for the departments of School and Mass Education, as well as Labour. Previously, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari was given additional responsibility for the Health and Family Welfare Department.