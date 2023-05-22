P Chidambaram claims Rs 2,000 note aided black money hoarders

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram criticized the introduction of Rs 2,000 notes, alleging that it only facilitated black money hoarders in accumulating wealth effortlessly. He further remarked that these individuals were now being given preferential treatment to exchange their notes.

Chidambaram labeled the move to introduce the Rs 2,000 notes in 2016 as “foolish.” His critique of the BJP government followed the surprise announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to withdraw the Rs 2,000 currency notes, allowing the public until September 30 to deposit or exchange them. Chidambaram highlighted that ordinary people refrained from using these notes and questioned who benefited from their circulation, emphasizing that it was primarily those involved in hoarding black money.

He criticized the government’s claim that the withdrawal aimed to uncover black money, asserting that it was a facade. Chidambaram expressed satisfaction that the “foolish” decision was finally being rectified after seven years. He also raised concerns that, following demonetization, the reintroduction of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes could be a future possibility.