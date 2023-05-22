Pratilipi and HarperCollins collaborate to publish 200 e-books

As many as 200 fiction novels from HarperCollins will be available on Pratilipi, the digital storytelling platform said on Monday. The e-books, which will be available in both Hindi and English, will be available on the platform beginning in June. Pratilipi currently provides readers with access to over 10 million stories on our platform, and with the new partnership (with HarperCollins), we look forward to expanding our existing catalogue and providing our subscribers with more high-quality content to consume. This is just the beginning of our collaboration, and we hope to expand it by adding more books in the future, said Ranjeet Pratap Singh, co-founder and CEO of Pratilipi, in a statement.

“Do Log” by Gulzar, “The Living Mountain” by Amitav Ghosh, “Nar Nareeshwar” by Perumal Murugan, “A Hundred Little Flames” by Preeti Shenoy, “The Vault of Vishnu” by Ashwin Sanghi, “Dopehri” by Pankaj Kapur, and “One Arranged Murder” by Chetan Bhagat are among the titles chosen. According to HarperCollins, the collaboration with Pratilpi will attract a large number of new readers to the 200 titles chosen. For over 30 years, HarperCollins has been publishing high-quality books in India, and we remain equally excited and committed to bringing our authors’ works to as wide an audience as possible. We regard this cooperation as an opportunity to contribute significant value to our mission, said Rahul Dixit, senior vice president of HarperCollins Publishers India.