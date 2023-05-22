President Biden blatantly claimed credit for the diplomatic success of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, when attending the G7 conference in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday.

Look, look at the meeting we had here today and yesterday, the Quad, Biden stated. Did I, you bet I would. Maybe a few of you thought it, but I doubt that many, many people in this or any other audience would have said that if I had two more years in office, I’d be able to persuade Japan, India, Australia, and the United States to form an organisation called the Quad to maintain peace in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea, he added. The Quad was re-established in 2017 under President Trump, as noted by RNC Research.

The Quad sessions, according to a 2021 CNN story, were a continuation of diplomatic strategy since the Trump administration. The new significance of the Quad summit is a rare instance of continuity between the Trump administration and the Biden White House, which largely overturned the foreign policy of its predecessor, according to CNN. “It is also a further indication of the administration’s intention to refocus its diplomatic efforts on the Asia-Pacific area after severing ties with France to send nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. CNN added, “The Quad is not a formal military alliance like NATO. “However, that does not exclude joint exercises in the area. Additionally, there is rising supposition that something more formal may manifest, which would result in a discussion regarding the real purpose of the Quad. However, CNN continued, “the summit is a hint that four important democracies in the Asia-Pacific area are under pressure to counteract China’s strength.

Biden reiterated on Sunday that the United States was not interested in “strategic decoupling” from China despite Chinese aggression in the region, its cover-up of the Covid-19 outbreak, and its spy balloons deployed over the United States. He also gave the impression that he would soon speak with China’s president Xi Jinping. “We don’t intend to sever ties with China. Our relationship with China is something we want to diversify and de-risk, Biden stated. In terms of “resisting economic coercion together and countering harmful practises that hurt our workers,” he continued, the G7 countries were more united than ever.