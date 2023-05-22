Railways to miss the August 15 deadline for 75 Vande Bharat trains

It appears improbable that the Railways will be able to conduct 75 Vande Bharat trains on various routes across the country by August 15 of this year. With approximately three months to go before the deadline, the Railways has only been able to run 17 Vande Bharat trains. According to analysts, the Railways will need to accelerate manufacturing and roll out at least three-four Vande Bharat trains every week in order to meet the aim of 75 Vande Bharat trains running by August 15. It appears to be a bit difficult to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15, said a senior railway official. To accomplish the aim, the Railway must ensure that at least 3-4 rakes of Vande Bharat trains are run per week. And the Railway is addressing it. When questioned if the Railways will be able to run 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15, Sudhanshu Mani, the architect of train-18 and former GM of Integrated Coach Factory Chennai, responded, I don’t think so. In my opinion, we are already making good progress, and it makes no difference if we reach 75 or 25 by August 15.

According to a Railway Ministry source, the timetable on which the Vande Bharat trains are rolled out from manufacturing companies such as ICF is insufficient to meet the aim of running 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 15 of this year. He stated that it would be satisfactory even if the Railway was able to conduct 30 Vande Bharat trains by August 15. As part of the 2022 Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that the government would produce 400 more Vande Bharat trains over the next three years.