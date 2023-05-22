Rick Dalton from Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood dies at the age of 90

Rick Dalton, the famous character portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” has passed away at the age of 90, according to an announcement made by Tarantino.

The news of Rick Dalton’s death was shared by Tarantino through a tweet posted on The Video Archives, a podcast co-hosted by the director and his “Pulp Fiction” co-writer Roger Avary. The tweet expressed sadness over the passing of actor Rick Dalton, known for his roles in the popular TV series “Bounty Law” and “The Fireman” trilogy. It stated that Rick passed away peacefully at his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca. The tweet concluded with the words “RIP Rick Dalton 1933-2023.”

Following the announcement of Rick Dalton’s death, Quentin and Roger Avary mentioned that in the next episode of their podcast, they would focus on some of Rick’s favorite roles. They stated that due to his passing, the scheduled episode on “Rollerball” would be postponed, and instead, they would dedicate a memorial episode designed by Quentin to showcase some of Rick’s best roles.

For those unfamiliar with Rick Dalton, he was a character in “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” who resided next to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate in Los Angeles. Alongside his stunt double, portrayed by Brad Pitt in the film, Rick survives a night of horrific attacks by Charles Manson’s followers, who infamously killed Sharon Tate in 1969 while Roman Polanski was away.