Rohit Shetty begins shooting for Season 13 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has announced that the 13th season of his renowned reality programme “Khatron Ke Khiladi” has begun filming in South Africa. Shetty is in her seventh year as the host of the adventure and stunt-based series, which includes celebrity candidates braving their worst fears in order to win the coveted title. The director, who had a slight injury on the set of his new web series “Indian Police Force” early this year, shared the work update with his fans and followers on Instagram late Saturday. I may have started the year with a few broken bones, but I’m now ready to break a few action rules! Season 13 of Khatron Ke Khiladi! The production begins in South Africa. I hope you give us the same love that you have given us over the last seven seasons. @colorstv @voot, Shetty wrote in his post. Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Daisy Shah, Rashmeet Kaur, Dino James, Anjali Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Anjum Fakih, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Aishwarya Sharma, and Soundous Moufakir star in the future episode. The 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will debut on Colours channel in July.