Sameer Wankhede approaches Bombay High Court for hearing of extortion case, receives threats, vulgar messages

Sameer Wankhede, a former director of the Mumbai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), claimed on Monday that his life is in danger and that he has been receiving threats for the past four days. After arriving at the Bombay High Court for the hearing on the Rs 25 crore extortion case, he delivered his statements.

‘There is a serious threat to me. I have been continuously getting threats for the past four days. I will share all the details with the police commissioner,’ said Sameer Wankhede.

Earlier today, Sameer Wankhede said, ‘My wife Kranti Redkar, and I, have been receiving threats for the past four days and are receiving obscene messages on social media. I will write to the Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security.’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been charged with trying to extort Rs 25 crore from Sameer Wankhede in exchange for securing the release of Aryan Khan in the well-known drugs-on-cruise case.

The Bombay High Court is now hearing the matter. Hearing on the petition is Justice Ahuja and Justice Sathaye’s bench, which represents Sameer Wankhede.

The legal counsel for Sameer Wankhede is Abad Ponda, and the CBI is represented by advocate Kuldeep Patil. During today’s session, the CBI will provide the investigation report for the case up until that point.

The CBI has called Sameer Wankhede to appear in person on May 24. NCB has provided an affidavit today, according to his attorney Ponda. I need some time to respond.