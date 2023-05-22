Squid Game, the record-breaking Korean show, is returning to Netflix

Squid Game, the immensely popular Korean show, is set to make a comeback on Netflix this year, but with a twist. The new show, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, is a reality show spinoff of the original dystopian drama. Instead of life-or-death situations, this spinoff will feature 456 contestants competing in a series of games to win a whopping total prize money of $4.56 million.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this spinoff, but it has already generated some controversy. Earlier this year, certain contestants reported experiencing poor conditions during some of the games. This irony is notable considering that the original show revolved around high-stakes survival and progressing to the next level of the competition.

Netflix announced on Sunday, in a statement, that the show will premiere in November 2023. However, they did not provide a specific release date. While Squid Game: The Challenge will certainly deviate from the life-threatening games that kept viewers on the edge of their seats, it promises to deliver a similar level of thrill and intensity.

The new spinoff comes two years after the original Squid Game captivated audiences worldwide in 2021. With its unique blend of suspense, drama, and social commentary, the series quickly gained immense popularity and became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows. It even received several accolades, including Primetime Emmy awards. Additionally, the creators have announced plans for a second season of the original drama.