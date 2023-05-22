Stay cool and nourish your skin with curd

1. Create a face mask: Curd, which has cooling effects and natural moisturising agents, makes an excellent base for face masks. Combine curd and honey in equal portions to make a face mask. Your skin will benefit greatly from the nourishment and calming properties of honey. The mixture should be applied to your face and left on for 10 minutes before being rinsed off with cold water.

2. Use as a body scrub: Combine curd and ground oats in equal portions to produce a body scrub. Oats are natural exfoliators that can assist your skin by removing debris and dead skin cells. Apply the mixture to your skin gently and then thoroughly rinse with cold water.

3.Add curd to your bathwater: Curd is excellent for soothing skin irritability and cooling it down. Take a bath with a few cups of curd added, then soak for 15 to 20 minutes. Your skin will benefit from the curd’s hydration and nutrition.